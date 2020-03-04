Another victim attacked after drawing money from bank

Durban - LESS than two weeks after the authorities issued a warning against withdrawing large amounts of cash, a man was shot and seriously wounded shortly after withdrawing money from his bank yesterday. On Friday, the Daily News reported that according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric), 711 such incidents took place around the country last year. In Monday's incident, the victim was accosted in his driveway in Lotus Park, Isipingo. He was shot three times when he resisted handing over the cash. It is alleged that the robbers fled in a white Ford Figo. Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man was attacked by four men in Thrush Place.

“He was shot and robbed of a cellphone. The suspects sped off and the victim sustained three gunshot wounds. A case of attempted murder and armed robbery was opened at Isipingo police station.”

The 58-year-old man’s niece, who was with him at the time of the robbery, said they had left home to buy a new phone for her. The niece, who did not want to be named, said she left her uncle, who retired on Friday, inside the bank and went to buy her phone.

“He had withdrawn money to buy land. He said he wanted to buy spacious land that would become a home where we performed traditional ceremonies,” she said.

When they pulled up at the end of the cul-de-sac where their home is, a white vehicle was parked at their gate.

“We thought it was a visitor to one of our neighbours. I climbed out of the car with the new phone in my hand.

“There were four guys inside the car and they all had balaclavas on. They got out with guns and demanded my phone. They told my uncle they knew he had cash and they wanted it.”

However, her uncle refused to give it.

“They shot him three times and took the money. He was shot in the arm, leg and stomach. I believe this was a job carried out with the help of someone from the bank, otherwise how did they know where we lived?” she asked.

Isipingo CPF chairperson Aiden David said robbers were changing their methods as communities became proactive in fighting crime.

“Now they are following people from banks and shopping centres. I urge the community to please be more vigilant when drawing cash from the banks, because you never know who is watching you on your way home.”

Yesterday’s incident came after two men were robbed in separate incidents in Durban on February 19 and 20 after withdrawing large amounts of cash.

