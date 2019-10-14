Durban - A woman has been arrested at Westville Prison - second in less than a month - for allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin into the highly-secured facility.
The woman was caught on Sunday as she attempted to smuggle in 200 capsules hidden in her underwear at the prison, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo said.
"This is a second incident in a space of two weeks at the same facility, signaling such perpetual behaviour from the public that must be condemned," Nxumalo said.
"Correctional Services has been applying different methods in its drive to prevent contraband entering into correctional ventres. This is to counter and be ahead of traffickers who disguise as visitors, employing creative tactics in their trade," he said.
Nxumalo said that another smuggling incident at St. Albans Correctional Centre on the same Sunday was halted by DCS officials following an arrest of two males caught with seven balls of dagga, one cellphone, a knife and two cellphone chargers.