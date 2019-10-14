Another woman caught smuggling drugs into Durban prison









A woman was caught on Sunday as she attempted to smuggle in 200 capsules hidden in her underwear at the Westville prison. Durban - A woman has been arrested at Westville Prison - second in less than a month - for allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin into the highly-secured facility. The woman was caught on Sunday as she attempted to smuggle in 200 capsules hidden in her underwear at the prison, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo said. "This is a second incident in a space of two weeks at the same facility, signaling such perpetual behaviour from the public that must be condemned," Nxumalo said. "Correctional Services has been applying different methods in its drive to prevent contraband entering into correctional ventres. This is to counter and be ahead of traffickers who disguise as visitors, employing creative tactics in their trade," he said. Nxumalo said that another smuggling incident at St. Albans Correctional Centre on the same Sunday was halted by DCS officials following an arrest of two males caught with seven balls of dagga, one cellphone, a knife and two cellphone chargers.

"DCS will continue to place special emphasis on security measures in correctional centres, with increased visibility, and involvement of managers at all levels in operational activities. The public is urged to play their part by not helping offenders perpetuate further crimes through smuggling. It is a criminal offence to smuggle drugs and other contraband, like cellphones and money. Working with other law enforcement partners, DCS will ensure that tough action is taken against those found guilty of supplying inmates with smuggled goods," he said.

Late last month a woman was arrested at at Westville Prison for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs to an inmate at the facility using the same modus operandi.

Around 200 capsules were found hiddren in her underwear after she was searched by Correctional Services officials.

The arrest comes amid a widespread crackdown by the department on contraband at prisons in the province which include drugs and cellphones.

Daily News