Appeals to KZN Health MEC after car hits elderly patient at local clinic

DURBAN - A SECURITY guard employed by the Department of Health at a clinic on the South Coast has been suspended after he allegedly reversed into a 61-year-old patient. Health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa confirmed the suspension and said the matter was being investigated internally.

Maphisa said the clinic’s management had met the patient’s family, but urged them to continue communicating with the clinic if they were unsatisfied. “The matter is in the hands of law enforcement agencies, but the patient continues to receive care in our hospital,” said Maphisa. According to Mphuzeni Gumede’s family, he had gone to the clinic on Tuesday to collect his chronic medication, but while entering the clinic a guard was driving out and quickly reversed and knocked him down.

His daughter Sindiswa Gumede said the family was disappointed with how the clinic’s management had handled the matter. After she was informed about the accident, she went to the clinic where the manager allegedly blamed her father for the accident. She said the manager told her there was nothing she could do because it was her father who was in the wrong. “I want the Health MEC to intervene. I still don’t understand how my father could have been in the wrong when the car reversed into him. I was expecting an apology from the clinic management or from the guard himself, but he never bothered to even meet me. Instead they blamed my father.”

She said the only thing the clinic did to help her father was to bandage him and rush him to the hospital, but no one from the clinic or department had since visited him in hospital. She also claimed that the people who witnessed the incident told her that the guard did not check his rear view mirrors because even after crashing into her father, he continued reversing while Gumede was trapped under the car. Sindiswa said her father’s leg and arm were broken, and the hospital had told her he would be transferred to Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital for further treatment on Monday. When the Daily News contacted the family on Sunday, Sindiswa denied that health officials had met the family.

She said she only received a call from a health district official who promised to come back to her with the clinic’s version of the incident, but no one had subsequently contacted her. She said she had called the district official on Sunday and had asked her for the clinic report, but the official apparently said hospital management had informed her that the family was visited and the matter was explained, which included the suspension of the driver who had injured her father. “I was shocked and angry when she told me that because nobody came to us. I was hearing for the first time that the security guard was suspended. Clearly something is being hidden here. The accident happened on Tuesday, but on Friday hospital management had not yet been informed. Everyone I spoke to always promised to come back, but nothing happened. That’s why I want the MEC to get involved because I suspect a cover-up.”

On Wednesday, she approached the hospital public relations officer who apparently also promised to get back to her with more information, but had not called by Sunday. She said she would return to the hospital on Monday and demand to be shown a report on how her father was knocked over by the car. The department insisted that clinic officials had met a family representative, and said the issue of who was wrong or right was for the court to decide. Police said a case of reckless and negligent driving was being investigated.