The 60 families were not only given the keys to their new homes, but also kitchenware, bedding and electrical appliances.
The temporary homes consist of prefabricated units with corrugated iron roofs and aluminium windows.
The families were said to be from the Bottlebrush community and were displaced during the torrential floods in April into the transit camp.
Ward councillor Previn Vedan said construction on the site started in August, and the victims were able to move in this week with help from disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers.