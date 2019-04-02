The petrol price hike will seep into the rest of the economy, pushing up prices in almost every sector, economists predict. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Motorists should brace themselves for yet another massive fuel price increase on Wednesday. Economists have predicted that more fuel hikes are to follow and that consumers will be badly affected.

The Automobile Association (AA) said strong oil prices and an ever-weakening rand would lead to another massive fuel price hike, as confirmed by the unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“These increases will be compounded by rises in fuel taxes, which come into effect this month. There will be a 15c increase for the fuel levy and 5c for the Road Accident Fund levy,” the AA said.

The Energy Department announced that the price of 95 octane petrol will increase by R1.31 a litre in inland provinces, while motorists on the coast will have to fork out R1.26 more.

Ninety-three octane unleaded increases by R1.34 a litre for inland regions and is up R1.29 at the coast.

Diesel will increase by at least 82c a litre.

The AA said it was concerned about the rand’s current trajectory,

“The currency’s slide might reflect an accelerating loss of appetite for foreign direct investment,” it said.

Economists have also raised concerns about the impact of the fuel price increases on the economy’s growth.

“This will most likely result in inflation rising and will also put a massive strain on our economy because interest rates won’t be going down,” economist Mike Schüssler said.

He said the rise in fuel prices came at a difficult time, when the economy was struggling with load shedding.

Electricity prices are also expected to go up this month. Last month the National Energy Regulator allowed Eskom to implement a 9.4% increase.

Economist Dawie Roodt warned that this was likely to create fertile conditions for investor uncertainty, which could add more pressure on the country’s ailing economy.

Durban economist Professor Bonke Dumisa predicted that more fuel increases were on the cards for May and June, when the carbon tax was introduced.

In February, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced that carbon tax on fuel of 9c a litre on petrol and 10c on diesel would become effective from June 5.

Dumisa said it was important for people to understood exactly why the country was in this situation.

“When the rand weakens against the US dollar, everything increases, petrol, food and so on

“I had predicted this April increase months ago and as a result the implications of this will be dire.”

People reacted with concern on Dumisa’s Facebook page.

Nomfundo Mhlambi asked why fuel always increased on a Wednesday.

Dumisa explained it was because the new fuel price always came into effect on the first Wednesday of every month.

A concerned government employee expressed fears about taking early retirement under such economic situations.

Nomhle Dweba Zondi wrote: “Then the government must forget that I will take early pension whether there are no penalties. How can one survive?

“The little money I will cash will be squashed by all the cost of living.”

Ndoda Biyela said: “Eish, that’s almost an additional R100 to fill up.”

Deon Roux said: “Everything more expensive, how must the old people manage on R1 700 a month?

“It’s a disgrace.”

Visvin Reddy, the national convener of People Against Petrol and Paraffin Increases, said motorists were not going to cope with another steep fuel increase.

He said this was the “final nail in the coffin for the poorest of the poor” in South Africa.

“It is going to be even harder to put food on the table and even more expensive to travel to work,” said Reddy.

Daily News