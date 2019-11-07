Twitter and Facebook users were angered by the photograph while others felt it was the woman’s money, therefore she could do what she wanted with it and that she might not have swiped the card, but could have withdrawn the money beforehand.
However, the Daily News could not establish how recent the photograph was nor where it was taken.
Sassa KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said although the veracity of the picture could not be authenticated, Sassa had received reports of widespread abuse of the cards, with child support grant recipients believed to be making purchases with them at bottle stores.
“We discourage the use of Sassa cards or social grants to purchase liquor, paying for hairdressers, buying beauty products and buying luxuries instead of necessities intended for social assistance,” Godlwana said.