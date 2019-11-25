Are tornadoes becoming more frequent in KZN?









Severe damage was done to the Waterval Correctional Centre in Utrecht when it was hit by a tornado late on Friday evening. Ithemba security Newcastle Durban - While tornadoes are not a new phenomenon in KwaZulu-Natal, it is unusual for more than one to strike within a short period of time. This was according to University of KwaZulu-Natal agrometeorology lecturer Dr Alistair Clulow, speaking after two tornadoes struck in the province within 24 hours at the weekend. On Friday, a tornado ripped through Utrecht in northern KZN, causing damage at the Waterval Correctional Centre, while another struck at Ulundi on Saturday. A number of homes were damaged at Ulundi, but there were no reports of casualties in either incident. Clulow said tornadoes had been recorded in the province dating back to the 1900s. “In the past, the population was lower and only a handful of people saw tornadoes, and the destruction they caused was not much. With the growth of the population, there are more structures and tornadoes cause more damage to our living conditions,” he said.

“It is likely that it will become more serious over the next decades. The obvious direct impact of these extreme weather events is the loss of life and homes. However, there is also an indirect impact - which includes the erosion of fertile soil into rivers and then into the sea. Droughts affect crop production and yield of products. When food runs short in droughts, it becomes more expensive and this has a bearing on people who are already struggling financially,” said Clulow.

He said the world’s population accelerated the rate of climate change - and vegetation and farming practices were not adjusting to rapid change.

Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola yesterday inspected the affected prison in Utrecht.

He said four cells in the medium B section had been damaged and the electricity and water supply disrupted. A total of 141 inmates were transported to nearby correctional facilities, in Ncome and Estcourt.

“We are also assisting the six employees whose official residences were severely damaged by the tornado, and we have provided temporary shelter,” he said.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the tornadoes came at a time when the province was mourning the loss of 23 lives, due to weather-related incidents, including the tornado that struck New Hanover last week.

“Our teams are stretched thin on the ground, as we continue to respond to incidents that have afflicted parts of the province since October 25,” he said.

SA Weather Service forecaster Ayanda Ntsele said there was a 30% chance of showers across the province today, and a warning of thunderstorms over the northern parts of the province on Thursday and Friday.

Daily News