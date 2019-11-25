This was according to University of KwaZulu-Natal agrometeorology lecturer Dr Alistair Clulow, speaking after two tornadoes struck in the province within 24 hours at the weekend.
On Friday, a tornado ripped through Utrecht in northern KZN, causing damage at the Waterval Correctional Centre, while another struck at Ulundi on Saturday. A number of homes were damaged at Ulundi, but there were no reports of casualties in either incident.
Clulow said tornadoes had been recorded in the province dating back to the 1900s.
“In the past, the population was lower and only a handful of people saw tornadoes, and the destruction they caused was not much. With the growth of the population, there are more structures and tornadoes cause more damage to our living conditions,” he said.