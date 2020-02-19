Staff at a funeral parlour, on Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) street, are still reeling in shock after being held up at gunpoint by three men earlier

Durban - Staff at a funeral parlour, on Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) street are reeling in shock after being held up at gunpoint by three men on Wednesday. Ashley Maharaj of Thekwini Funeral Centre said she believed the suspects who all had guns could have done more to them had they not been disturbed.

"Our mortuary is at the back and they call me when a body arrives. We were all laying on the floor when the lady called for me and that shook them and they left," she said.

Maharaj said she was in the customer service area when a man walked in and when he reached her he pulled out a gun from the front of his pants.

"He told me to give him our bags and lay on the floor. The caretaker of the building was working in the toilet and they cocked the gun and put it to the back of his head and also brought to the room where were laying on the floor," said Maharaj.