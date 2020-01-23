Crime scene. (File Photo: IANS)

Durban- An Inanda school teacher is recovering in hospital after being was shot and wounded at  Buhlebethu Primary School,north of Durban on Wednesday.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) has lambasted the Department of Education for its lack of access control security systems to the school. The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu said unknown men gained access to the school under the disguise of being parents.

“The suspects suddenly opened fire, shot at, and injured an educator who was immediately taken to hospital for medical attention,” Mshengu said. 

NAPTOSA spokesperson Thirona Moodley said the men can be easily traceable if they filled their personal details in the security forms upon entering the school. The organisation was still gathering more details on the incident. 

“We hold the department accountable for any attack on school teachers inside the school premises. We are not sure what the motive behind the shooting was. It could have been personal.  We understand the department is facing budget cuts. They need to reprioritise the budget to make security on top of its agenda,”Moodley said. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of attempted murder was opened at Inanda SAPS. 

In Mshengu's 2019/2020 budget speech, he said, that schools continue to be soft targets for criminal activities. 

"Many have called for deployment of security guards at the gate of each school. As part of the drive to secure schools, the Provincial Executive Council has approved a multi-pronged schools safety strategy which is anchored on the deployment of trained community based volunteers to all our schools, proper fencing, establishment of safety and school committees and working with the police.  People need to take full responsibility of their actions and communities must learn not to protect criminals,"Mshengu stated. 

