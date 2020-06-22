Armed robbers pounce on home sellers in Westville

Durban - A WESTVILLE woman is recovering from injuries to her collar bone and kidneys after robbers attacked her during a home invasion at the weekend. The woman, her son and future daughter-in-law, who would not be named, were waiting for potential buyers to view their home at midday on Saturday, along with an estate agent. Potential buyers arrived and began viewing the exterior of the house with the family, leaving the driveway gate open. A car pulled into the driveway and a man wearing a balaclava pointed a gun at them. The potential buyers walked off undetected and hid behind a building from where they called the police. The armed robber ordered the family and estate agent into the house, instructed them to remain silent and to lie face down on the floor. Three other robbers joined him. The woman screamed to alert neighbours and was hit on the back with the gun. “They hit my mother and I a few times whenever they wanted something,” the woman’s son said.

“They wanted to know where the safe was. My mom was kicked repeatedly. She suffered a broken collar bone and bruises to her back and kidney. She was rushed to hospital after the incident. We are emotionally traumatised.

“One of them locked the four of us in the bathroom. The ordeal lasted 15 minutes,” the son said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the robbers took two flat-screen TVs, a PlayStation, cellphones, jewellery, two laptops, clothes and two sets of car keys before fleeing.

In Durban North, on Saturday night, robbers armed with guns and knives entered a home in Chelsea Drive. Gwala said they held up the family, tied them up and ransacked the house. They took five cellphones, watches, bracelets and wallets.

Private company Marshall Security reported that they were confronted by six fleeing robbers when they arrived. One robber fired shots at the guards, who returned fire. The robbers, in their mid-20s, fled back into the property.

Two were arrested climbing over the wall, and a third with a gunshot wound.

