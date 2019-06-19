THE Department of Labour is investigating the Imperial Logistics Construction Structural collapse in Jacobs in March last year which resulted in four deaths.

Durban - A WARRANT of arrest was yesterday authorised for an unco-operative witness to testify at the Department of Labour inquiry into the Imperial Logistics Construction structural collapse which resulted in four deaths. This emerged at what was to have been the start of a week-long inquiry sitting at the Master Builders’ Association in Westville, outside Durban.

The inquiry stems from an incident which took place in March last year where four people were killed and four injured when a two- storey building, which was under construction on the premises of Imperial Logistics, collapsed onto a stationery articulated truck on Milner Street in Jacobs.

Workers of precast roofing company Echo Prestress were busy with the final installation of the concrete precast roof slab when the structure collapsed, resulting in Bhekuyise Sibiya, France Sekalu, Constandino Mapukula and Siyabonga Bhane’s deaths.

Since then, the department of labour’s inspectors issued a prohibition notice to Imperial Logistics, stopping any further work until the root cause surrounding the collapse has been investigated.

Speaking about the witness yesterday, presiding inspector of the formal inquiry Sandile Kubeka, from the Department of Labour, said: “He is refusing to participate... We will have to report him to authorities for his refusal. Our aim was never to get him into trouble as an individual but for some reason he refuses to co-operate.”

Bhekuyise Cetshwayo, the unco-operative witness, was a Bedrock Construction employee at the time of the incident and he was at the top of the slab when it collapsed.

Kubeka was speaking before the warrant was activated after yesterday’s sitting was adjourned until today.

“We are not going to let it slide,” he said.

Today, Demo Salerno, a construction site principal agent, was expected to testify first.

“I just want to get this over and done with and so I can start working again,” he said to Kubeka yesterday.

Yesterday’s adjournment wasbecause of the recording equipment not arriving.

The affected parties in the Jacobs building collapse include Imperial Logistics, Tilt Up SA, Talmac Engineering, ECHO Precast, Bedrock Construction, Archi Studio, JDF Construction, Moedi Engineering, Benrob Construction, and ECHO Prestress.

The Department of Labour is investigating the incident in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and its regulations.

