As cops make major busts experts ask if smokers are turning to dagga because of tobacco regulations

Durban - Smokers looking for an alternative to tobacco could be the reason why police have pounced on large quantities of dagga in KwaZulu-Natal since the start of May, experts say. In the big busts, police have seized more than 450kg of dagga in various parts of KZN, including Ladysmith, Pietermaritzburg and Durban. Two of the busts resulted in the seizure of dagga with a street value of R1.7 million and R732 260. In the latest of many arrests and seizures, a man appeared in court and was granted R2 000 after he was arrested for dagga weighing in at 73.236kg, with a street value of R732 260. The matter was remanded to June 4 at the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court. Institute for Security Studies researcher Richard Chelin said there were many ways to look at what could have been the reason behind the big dagga busts in the province of late.

Chelin said the busts were of large amounts of dagga and it was not easy to pinpoint if the dagga came from the same point of origin because it was spread across the province.

“There are many ways to look at this. There have been suggestions that it could be because of the impact of the lockdown and the tobacco ban. Others have said people are moving towards dagga because it was cheaper than illicit cigarettes. There have been major drug busts during the lockdown for which police should be commended for. Yet, it also indicates that organised criminals are no doubt taking advantage of any situation that will benefit them,” said Chelin.

Anti-drug forum director Sam Pillay said now that cigarettes are banned under the national lockdown, people were looking for alternatives.

“People are smoking that because it was available and easier to get than contraband cigarettes at the start of the lockdown,” said Pillay.

He said police were not looking for the end-user because of the legalisation of dagga, provided it is smoked at home.

However, they welcomed any arrest even though it would not make a difference to the sale of dagga because there were other dealers as well.

“We always welcomed any arrest of any quantity but it’s still just the tip of the iceberg,” said Pillay.

He said arrests were still a grey area for them because the big arrests did not end in convictions. They were not satisfied with the conviction rate.

