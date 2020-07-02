As coronavirus lockdown eases and crime spikes, Community Police Forums plan to take back their streets

Durban - While police battle a spike in home invasions, a robber was shot in the stomach while fleeing a hold-up in Malvern this week. At the same time, some Community Police Forums are preparing their permits to assist in patrols. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said three men entered a Glendale Drive home on Monday afternoon and held up the family. They pushed them to the floor and ransacked the house. Gwala said they jumped over the fence with a stolen TV. “An off-duty police officer confronted the suspects. A shootout ensued. One suspect was injured. He was taken away by his colleagues in their getaway vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle was later found abandoned on Higginson Highway in Chatsworth,” Gwala said. Police later found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a local hospital. Gwala said he was placed under police guard and would appear in court on discharge.

Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said they had noted an increase in home invasions.

“Four violent incidents were responded to last week and two more on Monday morning,” Mathios said.

These included a robbery in Reservoir Hills on Monday where a man was stabbed.

In another incident, a family were robbed in Springfield on Monday. Mathios said the resident was awoken by loud banging noises and the sound of his elderly mother screaming.

“Three men entered his bedroom and demanded all valuables. They locked the family in the toilet and ransacked the house. The wanted the keys to a vehicle on-site. They also wanted details of their neighbour,” he said.

Mathios said the men had derailed the driveway gate and entered the house through an unlocked lounge door. Items stolen included TVs, a laptop, PlayStation, jewellery, CCTV equipment, cellphones, clothing and the vehicle.

Mobi-Claw911 emergency services chief Mike Myers said patrols began on June 6 in Westville. He said the restrictions in place do not impact on the effectiveness of patrols except for the permits patrollers need to have in place before resuming patrols.

“Certain watches in Westville have been very proactive. They have these in place and regular patrols are again the order of the day. There are certain sectors that have not been as vigilant with this formality and patrols in those areas will certainly be lacking,” Myers said.

Phoenix CPF chairperson Umesh Singh said there had been a spike in house robberies, burglaries, and attempted theft and theft of motor vehicles. He said street patrollers had been vetted and permits allowing them to patrol would be issued soon.

“Patrollers are active through social media platforms and are linked directly to the police station operational command centre for quick response times. They are assisted by private security companies,” he said.

Reservoir Hills community police sector spokesperson Ray Jeawon said restraints were put on community police and street watches. “It is a lengthy vetting process. Not many patrollers are keen on giving their personal details. We are reliant on and grateful to the private security companies for disrupting criminal activities,” Jeawon said.

Woodhurst Crimewatch spokesperson Suren Ganapathie said patrols by street watches were carried out on Star Street and Astral Drive.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of apathy as only two streets carry out patrols.” Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said CPFs were allowed to operate under level 3.

Police Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Fani Masemola said members of CPFs or neighbourhood watches should have a valid permit on them, known as “Form 2” at all times, and copies should be kept in the CPF files.

The permits must be signed by the relevant CPF chairperson or deputy. The SAPS are not authorised to issue permits. Masemola warned that patrollers caught not carrying permits would be sent home immediately.

Daily News