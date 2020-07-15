As coronavirus pandemic surges, staff call for rotational working system at courts

Durban - AT LEAST three Durban magistrate’s courts have been closed due to Covid-19 cases. On Monday, the Daily News learnt that Wentworth and eManzimtoti courts were closed and yesterday, people were turned away at Verulam Magistrate’s Court gate due to a suspected Covid-19 case. Last week, staff at Durban Magistrate’s Court embarked on a go-slow after several Covid-19 cases at the building had been revealed. Staff sat on the court’s lawn demanding the building be disinfected. The go-slow came about after management identified a hot spot where two staffers had tested positive.

Although the areas were deep cleaned, some staff wanted the entire building disinfected.

Staff were also demanding a rotational system for reporting to duty, with a 14-day interval between teams.

The go-slow saw most courtrooms without interpreters and clerks.

Staff demands were met and they resumed their duties the following day.

A week earlier, the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court was closed due to three positive cases.

The court was econtaminated and it reopened last week.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development confirmed positive Covid-19 cases had been reported at two magistrate’s courts. Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed that courts were closed due to reported cases of Covid-19.

“Wentworth and eManzimtoti courts have since been disinfected. However, as they are both small courts, most of the personnel are in self- isolation.

"The courts are currently sitting at the Durban Magistrate’s Court, with personnel from that court ensuring that all matters are dealt with.”

Phiri said Wentworth court had two confirmed cases and eManzimtoti had three. The rest of the staff were in self-isolation as they all had close contact with these cases.

Phiri was yet to confirm Verulam’s closure.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union regional secretary,Prince Mthalane said the rotational system made sense at this stage as Covid-19 cases were reaching a peak.

“If all your employees are at work at the same time, you are risking a situation where you are going to have a number of people infected and you won’t have a workforce.

“With rotation, if one shift gets compromised you can call in the other to come and work.”

Mthalane said not all courts were using the rotational system as advised by the union when it came to staffing.

“Wentworth is a small court that was not using the rotational system, so when there’s a case everyone becomes a contact; they all have to get tested and quarantined. eManzimtomti was also not using the rotational system.”

