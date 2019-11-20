Durban - As the families of two Isipingo women who were shot dead at stop street last week prepared to bury their loved ones on Thursday, police are yet to arrest anyone for murders that have been described as "shocking" and "senseless".
Brenda Naidu, 40, and Shireen Kalicharan, 44, were shot dead in an apparent hijacking in the suburb of Lotus Park, south of Durban last Thursday
Both lived on Thrush Place in Lotus Park and were regarded as best of friends.
Their families have thanked community for their prayers and support. T
he funeral service of Naidu and Kalicharan will take place at the Scarlet Thread Ministries in Orient Hills at 12 pm on Wednesday.