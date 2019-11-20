As families prepare to bury them, police continue hunt for Ispingo mums killers









Brenda Naidu and Shireen Kalicharan will be laid to rest on Wednesday. Picture: Scarlet Thread Ministries Durban - As the families of two Isipingo women who were shot dead at stop street last week prepared to bury their loved ones on Thursday, police are yet to arrest anyone for murders that have been described as "shocking" and "senseless". Brenda Naidu, 40, and Shireen Kalicharan, 44, were shot dead in an apparent hijacking in the suburb of Lotus Park, south of Durban last Thursday Both lived on Thrush Place in Lotus Park and were regarded as best of friends. Their families have thanked community for their prayers and support. T he funeral service of Naidu and Kalicharan will take place at the Scarlet Thread Ministries in Orient Hills at 12 pm on Wednesday.

The Service will commence at 1pm and will will leave at 4 pm for cremation at 5 pm at Clare State Crematorium.

Condolences continued to trickle in on Facebook for the deceased.

Parushni Nadrajah‎ said: "I can't believe this Shireen. I am going to miss you so much just seeing your beautiful face every morning, hearing you with the kids. I am so heart broken that you went in such a tragic way. I will always remember you of your vibrant beautiful smile always smiling I miss you my friend. Go well my sister. Feeling sad".

Soma Naidu said: "Senseless killings that rocked the community. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families.May their wonderful souls RIP".

Prathiba Reddy said: "Sympathies to the families...no words can describe the pain the families are going through".

‎Melisha Gounder said: As we start our day today let us keep the families of Shireen and Brenda in our prayers. Today will be one of the hardest days in their lives. Let us pray for God to bless them with the strength to get through this day. RIP beautiful ladies".

Meanwhile, police are still hunting the people who killed the women.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the women were approached by two armed suspects who opened fire towards them.

Mbele said they sustained gunshot wounds to the head and were declared dead at the scene.

"Nothing was taken from the victims. The suspects fled the scene on foot. Charges of murder are being investigated by Isipingo SAPS," Mbele said.

