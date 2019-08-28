A Pietermaritzburg gym owner was found dead in her home on Monday night after apparently being beaten and strangled.

Durban - A Pietermaritzburg gym owner was found dead in her home on Monday night after apparently being beaten and strangled. Verusha Padayachee, 32, co-owner of Re-shape Health and Fitness Centre in Northdale, was found in her Harrison Road home.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Padayachee was believed to have been strangled.

Her hands were bound with a cable tie and her VW Polo was missing.

A murder docket was opened at Alexandra Road police station.

Zwane said a man known to her was wanted for questioning in connection with the incident. No arrests have been made and her car has not been found.

Padayachee leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

Her niece, Denelle Ince, said the family were trying to remain calm after visiting the crime scene. Their purpose now was to find the killer.

Verusha Padayachee





“We would appreciate it if the speculation and false information could stop circulating. This is an extremely sensitive matter and you could be tampering with the flow of the investigation. I’ve used my social influence as a platform for many outreaches, now it is for justice for my aunt and for my family. Please pray that we find him.”

The murder sparked anger in the close-knit community.

Ulika Rampath said on Facebook, “I am absolutely gobsmacked with this news. I cannot believe someone would do such a thing, and this act committed in #WomensMonth.”

Serena Sheik said, “Rest in peace Verusha. You certainly didn’t deserve this. To the killer, you made an innocent woman pay for your mistakes. You took away a child’s mother for your mistakes. You brought sadness and grief to her family and friends and her beautiful baby for your mistakes. You are selfish, cold-hearted.”

