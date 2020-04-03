As Queen Mary 2 leaves Durban port, hunt still on for cruise passengers of MSC Orchestra

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Six South African crew members waved goodbye to the Queen Mary 2, which set sail for Southampton in the UK on Thursday morning. The ship had been anchored outside the port since last Friday while waiting for clearance to berth and receive fuel and stores. It had reached Durban with 1 215 crew members and 264 passengers, but after South African citizens on board disembarked, this left it with 1 209 crew members and 264 passengers. The six South Africans were among the 27 individuals who were tested for the coronavirus last Friday after they presented flu-like symptoms or had been in contact with symptomatic individuals. They had disembarked from the liner, which was allowed to enter the Port of Durban on Tuesday afternoon after it received approval from the Department of Transport and the Port Health unit of the Department of Health to dock, refuel and allow the six crew members to come ashore. Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said the vessel was denied entry because a number of passengers had flu-like symptoms.

Mkhize said the six South Africans were on the ship as crew members.

“The six South African crew members have now been transported to a quarantine facility in Durban,” said Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the MSC Orchestra is working with the Department of Health to trace passengers, after two passengers who had been on the cruise ship between February 28 and March 13 tested positive.

Mkhize also said they received reports of two confirmed coronavirus cases (in KZN and Free State) among people that had been on the ship.

“In relation to the MSC Orchestra cruise liner that left Durban on February 28 for Portuguese Island and returned on March 2 and in relation to the second cruise with the same vessel on March 13 to March 16, if you were part of these cruises, please know that you are a contact and we are looking for you. Please make contact with the departments of Health in KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.”

The sister of a passenger who had been on the ship said the minister’s call had left her family worried. She said her sister had been on the second cruise between March 13 and March 16. The woman, who asked not to be named, said her family was suffering from anxiety attacks and fear because of the positive cases and her sister being sought by health officials.

“It’s frightening. So far I know they are having sleepless nights; they can’t even do what they want to do. There’s fear about going on holiday again,” she said.

“You know how it makes my sister feel? Like she was a fugitive running from the law. And everyone is phoning her and asking about her being on the ship.” She said her sister was in isolation and had not left her home since returning from the cruise.

It was unclear if the woman had contacted health authorities.

Daily News