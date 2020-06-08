As schools return calls grow not to gamble with children’s lives

Durban - While Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has directed that all schools must reopen from today, school governing body forums representing about 40 schools in Durban say they are not prepared to gamble with the lives of their children by sending them to class. Ebrahim Houston, the chairperson of the Merewent Extension school governing body forum representing schools including in Merebank, Yellowwood Park, Montclair, Chatsworth and Umlazi, said they stood by their call for parents not to send their children to school. Houston said schools in these areas had pupils travelling from as far as Efolweni and other South Coast areas where there were no cases of Covid-19 infections. “We believe that such children would be at risk of getting the infection and take it to those areas where the virus has not reached. We are still saying the government should have just cancelled the year if it is serious about saving the lives of children. We are calling for all parents not to send their children to school,” he said. Houston said parents were not clear about who would take responsibility for teachers and pupils who could be infected.

He said in theory the government believed its plan would work, “but we don’t see the reopening of schools working in practise”, as physical distancing would not work. The timing for reopening schools was also wrong with the flu season coming up.

“Children are our responsibility. We want to know who would take responsibility because pupils and teachers are going to school to get Covid-19. We have communicated the message to parents not to send their children to school,” said Houston.

PR Pather Secondary SGB chairperson Yusuf Vawda said the resolution taken by the forum was that parents should not send their children to school to protect them from infection.

National School Governing Bodies spokesperson Matakanye Matakanye, however, criticised parents refusing to send children to school. “Those parents are playing a dangerous game. They must send children to school. This is not the time to play politics. As parents, we cannot keep children at home any longer. Schools should have reopened on June 1. We don’t know how long this pandemic is going to be with us. We need to get used to the ways of preventing the virus. Our role as parents is to teach our children as well,” he said.

Matakanye said they agreed with Motshekga that schools must reopen and parents should send pupils to school. He said it had emerged that only 2.3% of schools were not ready to reopen. An agreement was reached to support these schools to be ready by the end of the week.

