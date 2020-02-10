As yet another home is robbed, spike in Westville home invasions concern residents









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A Westville resident - who has had two attempted home invasions in the past eight days - has, together with the local Community Police Forum (CPF), warned the neighbourhood to be vigilant. The warning comes as yet another family victim on Sunday night. In the lastest incident on Morewood Crescent, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the homeowner heard noises at his front gate. Upon checking he noticed an unknown armed man coming towards him. At gunpoint, the man robbed him of his TV, cellphone, PlayStation, laptop, computer screens and fled the scene. A case of robbery was opened at Westville police station for investigation.

Westville CPF chairperson Asad Patel explained that his area included over 1 000 homes between Westwood Mall and Westville Boys’ High School, also known as Berea West.

He said that in the past month there had been an increase in armed robberies, house break-ins and home invasions.

When asked if these incidents had increased compared to previous years, Patel said they were on par.

“Criminals committing these acts have become more brazen over the years. They are very heavily armed with rifles and now work in crews of four to six people,” he said.

Patel urged residents to be proactive and not just to imprison themselves in their homes with locked gates, electric fences and security systems.

“We have 44 neighbourhood watches in the area, with over 1000 patrollers. We are rolling out a recruitment drive to get more patrollers, as this will allow us to have a roster and place us in a situation where we have 24-hour patrols,” he said.

Patel also appealed to residents to heed Westville resident Nishakar Heera’s warnings, and added that the community should lock their doors and gates, and get an alarm system with a competent company.

“Join the WhatsApp group in your area, be aware when entering or leaving your homes, be aware while picking up and dropping off children at schools,” he urged.

Heera had two attempted home invasions in the past eight days. He said in the first incident, at about 8pm, a man came to his front door with his face covered and began kicking it, while another man did the same at the back door, as a car filled with more men waited on the roadside.

Heera said he confronted the man kicking at the front door but he was ignored. When his domestic worker came running to him and his elderly mother after hearing the back door being kicked, Heera was forced to push hard as the door was being kicked.

“It was not until I began pushing that the man left. He jumped over the fence and into a grey VW Polo Vivo, with three other men inside. So there were about five of them in total.

“This was last week. A few days later, at about 10am I found this boy, about 14 or 15 years old, picking at a crack at my window trying to open it,” he said.

