Over the past two years outages have intensified, with some residents calling out eThekwini Municipality on its reasons for the breakdowns, labelling them excuses and lies.
Residents said they would sometimes spend more than an hour on hold while waiting to report an outage to the city’s electricity fault line.
Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela apologised for the problems with the telephone lines. “This could have something to do with high call volumes. We have now escalated the challenge and given it priority,” he said.
He said the city was confident that a permanent solution to outages would soon be found.