THERE has been an outpouring of humanitarian aid for victims of the Durban floods, with organisations and charities pledging to donate much- needed supplies.

Durban - THERE has been an outpouring of humanitarian aid for victims of the Durban floods, with organisations and charities pledging to donate much- needed supplies. The Gift of the Givers Foundation supplied food and other essentials such as blankets, clothes and toiletries to displaced people in Durban. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder, said that as part of their ongoing policy they worked with disaster management teams to offer the best help.

On Tuesday, the organisation had 30 personnel on standby for logistical support for the flood and assisted with helicopters, ambulances, vehicles and general rescue equipment.

Yesterday, they visited the informal settlements in Masinenge in Margate and Quarry Road in Reservoir Hills, where they donated blankets and food.

Non-profit organisation Country Duty has established 11 drop-off points across the country, including three in KwaZulu-Natal, where people can offer donations.

One is the pharmacy at SPAR Merrivale in Howick, which is being overseen by Maria Kemp.

Kemp said they had received six bags of clothe by 2pm yesterday, and were expecting more as word spread on social media.

“I wanted to help flood victims because it’s not their fault they lost everything. I just want to give back and make sure they are warm,” she said.

The drop-off centres will be open until the end of the week and Kemp said they planned to give everything to the affected families in eManzimtoti.

In Durban, private shooting club the Tactical Shooting Team (TST) and volunteers spent most of Tuesday night and yesterday morning assisting the communities of uMlazi, Isipingo, Chatsworth and Burlington informal settlement.

“We came together after receiving parcels from the City Disaster Management Unit consisting of blankets, food and clothing,” said Rivaaj Ramdas from TST.

He said many of those affected by the flood were left destitute.

“We are grateful to serve the people,” said Ramdas.

Retail giants Pick * Pay and Shoprite have also chipped in.

Pick * Pay pledged to donate 500 blankets while Shoprite has opened a fund where customers can donate, with all the proceeds going to Gift of the Givers.

Daily News