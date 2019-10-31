Durban - The case of the three people who are accused of murdering two British botanists has been postponed until next month.
Aslam del Vecchio, Fatima Patel and Ahmad Mussa made an appearance in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
They are facing charges of murdering British botanists Rachel and Rodney Saunders in February last year.
They are also facing other charges of kidnapping, contravening the Terrorism Act and robbery. In proceedings on Wednesday the trio hired top Durban lawyer Advocate Jimmy Howse who is being instructed attorney Yusuf Cassim.
In their previous appearance the trio had been representing themselves.