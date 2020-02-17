PAUL Jacobs uses the equipment at Durban’s beachfront outdoor gym to warm up for his morning exercise. Sibusiso Ndlovu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - FOR many people old age is associated with trading in a fast-paced life for one in the slow lane, watching life from the sidelines and playing card games with friends in the old-age home. Paul Jacobs, a resident at an old-age home, fits the mould of the stereotypical senior citizen, at least from the outside. However, at the tender age of 101 years young, Jacobs is not your typical retiree.

His days begin in the early hours, waking at 5am, and like clockwork, starting his daily routine.

This begins with a short trip on his mobility scooter down to the beachfront, taking in the fresh air and enjoying the embrace of the sea breeze, which has been his companion on a daily basis for the last 16 years.

Using the equipment at the municipal beachfront gym, Jacobs warms up, leading to the exercises to which he attributes living a long and healthy life. After a 10-minute warm-up, he begins a routine of yoga exercises which he’s been doing for the past 60 years. His go-to yoga stretch is the shoulder stand, but previously he could boast being able to perform a headstand, showing off his age-defying flexibility and young-at-heart spirit.