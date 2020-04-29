At-risk health-care workers fear for their lives going to work during coronavirus pandemic

Durban - HEALTH-CARE workers over the age of 60 have complained that their lives are at risk because they cannot work from home and nothing has been arranged to protect them from catching Covid-19. This followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent announcement that businesses would be encouraged to work from home where possible, and that all staff who could work remotely must be allowed to do so. He was specifically calling on the elderly, the over-60s and those with health conditions to do so because they were vulnerable to contracting Covid-19. Responding to the workers’ concerns, national Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja said the department was taking extra precautions to protect its workers. The Daily News had received complaints from health-care workers at Prince Mshiyeni and Mahatma Gandhi hospitals about their fears of contracting the coronavirus. Two health-care workers, who have diabetes and high blood pressure, said they were worried that their chances of recovering from the disease were slim.

A 62-year-old nurse said she had planned to retire at 65, but could not put her life at risk and was now weighing her options.

“We have not heard anything about the plan for health-care workers, except that those in our age group and living with health conditions are encouraged to work from home. We understand that, but we unfortunately do not have that luxury. We are worried that we are more at risk. Something needs to be done to protect us.”

Another nurse, at a health facility in Phoenix, said she feared for her life because the facility was going to be turned into a quarantine centre.

The Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) said it noted the president’s call encouraging those 60 years and older to stay at home.

“The public health system is heavily under-staffed so the Department of Health had to make a call to ask retired nurses to return and assist during this pandemic,” said Hospersa public relations officer Kevin Halama.

He said the union would put the president’s call to the minister of health to make a decision.

“Where they are told they can’t stay at home because of chronic staff shortages, we will demand our members aged 60 years and above are not placed in wards dealing with the pandemic, including those below age 60 who have other health conditions.”

Democratic Nursing Organisation provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu said they had been receiving complaints from health-care workers. He said this was being discussed with the department.

Daily News

“We believe that there should be guidelines to protect them because they fall under the vulnerable category.”

Maja said evidence around the world showed that people 70 years and older were the most vulnerable.

“The challenge is that the health condition of an employee is private. If an employee feels their lives are more at risk in the departments or wards they are working in, they can approach their manager. Their condition will be kept confidential and other arrangements can be made, including placing them away from Covid-19 wards. There is a need for the department to engage with health stakeholders.”

