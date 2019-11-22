Auditor-General slams KZN as province tops list for most irregular spending









File Image: IOL Durban - KWAZULU-Natal was lambasted in the Auditor-General’s 2018/19 annual report, which found that the province had incurred the most irregular spending of all provinces, at R12.4billion. The announcement was part of a grim picture painted by the AG of the situation in the country. KwaZulu- Natal’s leadership was taken to task for not taking concrete steps to turn the situation around AG Kimi Makwetu said: “At R12.4bn, the irregular expenditure of the province is the highest of all the provinces and more than that of national government. Its closing balance of R41.9bn is also the highest of all the provinces - this despite the AG’s ongoing recommendations to leadership to take steps to avoid the abuse of supply chain management legislation,” he said. The Western Cape had the most clean audits and the least irregular and fruitless expenditure, while the Free State was the only province with no clean audits. Makwetu said political leaders, accounting officers and oversight structures should restore the government’s accountability to South Africans. He said these people should act on audits that dealt with material irregularities, which include financial mismanagement, maladministration and breach of duties that could lead to loss of public resources.

Makwetu said there were serious weaknesses, in the financial management of national and provincial government over the past five years. Irregular expenditure had increased to R62.2bn in the country.

Premier Sihle Zikalala responded that he would declare war on irregular expenditure, in the aftermath of the report. “We clearly need to get our books in order and we will be getting down to this immediately. The departments where urgent action is required have already been notified,” he said.

The premier also promised that they would intensify initiatives like Operation Clean Audit, which would ensure consequence management and stop fruitless and irregular expenditure.

However, opposition political parties were not convinced. Francois Rodgers, the party’s spokesperson on finance, said the figures were dismal.

“The reality is that nothing is going to change unless (the premier) stops being reactive and starts being proactive,” Rogers said.

The IFP’s spokesperson on finance and public enterprises, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, said the “culture of mediocrity” needed to be shaken off.

“It’s unfathomable that we’re bleeding billions against the already austere and grim backdrop of sluggish economic growth, and the ever increasing debt-to-GDP bill,” he said.

Economist Mike Schussler said the figure for KZN was high. “A lot of people are not doing what they’re supposed to be doing and have their fingers in the pie,” he said.

Schussler said the billions that had been wasted could have gone to building more roads, to medicine and other important projects in the province.

Daily News