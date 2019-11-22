The announcement was part of a grim picture painted by the AG of the situation in the country. KwaZulu- Natal’s leadership was taken to task for not taking concrete steps to turn the situation around
AG Kimi Makwetu said: “At R12.4bn, the irregular expenditure of the province is the highest of all the provinces and more than that of national government. Its closing balance of R41.9bn is also the highest of all the provinces - this despite the AG’s ongoing recommendations to leadership to take steps to avoid the abuse of supply chain management legislation,” he said.
The Western Cape had the most clean audits and the least irregular and fruitless expenditure, while the Free State was the only province with no clean audits.
Makwetu said political leaders, accounting officers and oversight structures should restore the government’s accountability to South Africans. He said these people should act on audits that dealt with material irregularities, which include financial mismanagement, maladministration and breach of duties that could lead to loss of public resources.