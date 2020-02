‘Aunty Shamilla’ shines with nomination for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award









DURBAN comedian Prev Reddy said he was so happy that he cried at being nominated for the prestigious Nickelodeon 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards. Durban - Aunty Shamilla, Durban actor and comedian Prev Reddy’s alter ego, will be shaking things up with some of Africa’s top stars as she vies for a top Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award. Reddy has been nominated in the Favourite Social Star (Africa) category and was taken by surprise when he heard about the nomination. “I screamed and cried,” he said when he got the news. The Kids’ Choice Awards is one of the most popular awards on the awards calendar and belongs to international pay television network Nickelodeon. This year’s awards, to be held on March22, will be its 33rd edition.

For Reddy, being nominated was a huge achievement. He is the only KwaZulu-Natal representative among the SA Nickelodeon nominees.

Also flying the national flag are musicians Shekhinah, Sho Madjozi and vlogger Chané Grobler in the Favourite African Star and Favourite Social Media Star (Africa) categories respectively.

Reddy will be competing with Grobler, Ugandan entertainer Anne Kansiime and Nigerian disc jockey DJCuppy for the Favourite Social Media Star (Africa) category.

“I used to watch the Kids’ Choice Awards with my gran as a child,” Reddy recalled. The 24-year-old said it had been his goal for the year that he would do something that involved Nickelodeon. His family were also in shock and happy about the nomination, Reddy said.

He was thrilled about the nomination because it also meant that his work was being recognised abroad.

Reddy’s videos on social media have been viewed thousands of times. He said the nomination validated his work, but this did not mean he would be resting on his laurels: “I can push and take it to the next level.”

Winners this year will be partly determined by the number of votes they receive. Reddy urged people to go to the Nickelodeon website (https://kca.nickelodeonafrica.com/vote/) and vote for him.

Monde Twala, ViacomCBS Networks Africa senior vice-president and general manager said: “Nickelodeon is a booming success around the continent and kids all over the globe are super-excited about this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. We’d like to congratulate all of this year’s nominees who are representing Africa at this global event. Viewers can expect lots of fun, smiles and laughter.”

