Authorities shut down 3 KZN liquor outlets for violating lockdown regulations

Durban - THREE liquor outlets have been shut down by the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority for violating regulations governing the sale of alcohol during Covid-19 Level 3, Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs department said.

MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the violations were committed on the opening of the sale of liquor.

The outlets are in Effingham Heights, Avoca Hills and Umkhanyakude District.





“I want to reiterate that our entity - the KZN Liquor Authority is empowered to recommend the suspension of the liquor license until the end of the lockdown or for three months. This is possible if there is enough evidence pointing out the violation of any of the provisions contained in the regulations or the sale of liquor in terms of the KZN Liquor Licensing Act,” Dube-Ncube said in a statement.





She commended the inspectors from the different departments and law enforcement agencies for their unannounced visits to all licensed premises across the province.





About 8 000 liquor license holders opened for business between 9h00 to 17h00 on Monday after two months of national lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.





On Monday, 28 outlets were inspected in eThekwini and 26 were found to be compliant.





A total of 108 more liquor outlets were inspected in various districts around the province and only six were found to be non-compliant.





“The management of KZN Liquor Authority, which is also on the ground, will continue to ensure that all issues around the sale of alcohol during this period and beyond are properly managed to ensure socio-economic stability. A team of experienced officials from the department are on standby to investigate complaints regarding violation of Business Regulations,” Dube-Ncube said.



