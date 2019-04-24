Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Durban - Gqom singing star Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and her sister Nondumiso were given a tongue lashing by a Durban magistrate on Wednesday after they failed to arrive at court on time - for the second time this month. The pair said they had "car troubles" - which forced a short adjournment when their names were called out. Their fellow accused, fellow artist, Thobeka “Tipcee” Ndaba was at court on time.

They were all meant to be at court at 8.30am but the Simelane sisters only pitched at 9.45am.

Earlier this month a warrant of arrest was issued for the trio when they failed to appear in court, after allegedly having car troubles.

They eventually handed themselves over three days later and the matter was adjourned for police statements.

When proceedings began on Wednesday after they did not arrive on time, Magistrate Jackie Jonck said she was longer going to tolerate their tardiness telling them that they needed to hire an Uber to get in court in time in future.

When proceedings got under way the trio informed the court that their previous lawyer had withdrawn his services and they had appointed a new lawyer, a Mr S Shongwe.

Police statements were handed over the defence and the matter was adjourned to May for a pre-trial hearing.

The three are accused of assaulting a Durban woman in Umbilo last month. The incident happened a day after Babes Wodumo was assaulted on video by her long-time partner Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.

Maphumulo has admitted to journalists that he assaulted Babes Wodumo.

The victim is believed to be a friend of the trio. Her alleged assault reportedly came after she was accused of leaking videos of the group as they gathered at an Umbilo guest house.

Daily News