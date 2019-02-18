A woman is alleged to have wrapped her newborn baby inside a pillow case and thrown him into this medical waste bin.

Durban - A 20-year-old woman is expected to appear in court on Monday after her arrest for allegedly dumping her premature baby in a waste bin at King Edward VIII Hospital. According to the Health Department, the six-day-old premature baby was kept in an incubator in the hospital’s nursery.

On Thursday the mother was left alone with the baby for breastfeeding.

When a nurse returned, the woman said she did not know what had happened to her baby, sparking a frantic search.

The mother is alleged to have wrapped him inside a pillow case and thrown him into a medical waste bin, with pieces of paper placed on top to conceal the pillow.

Nurses found him 30 minutes to an hour later.

“The pillow was found in a medical waste bin. The tiny baby had signs of suffocation, but was still breathing. A doctor was immediately called to resuscitate him,” said nurse Makhosazana Hlophe.

The mother was arrested and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the frequency of such incidents meant there should be an acceleration of awareness when it came to unwanted babies.

Dhlomo said the 20-year-old mother already had another child and the father did not want another baby.

“We want to alert such citizens that there will always be support from the government in the form of contraceptives, safe termination of pregnancy if it’s still early enough, or putting the unwanted baby up for adoption,” he said.

The MEC said these incidents indicated that the department should strengthen awareness about the contraception options available to people.

“If a mistake happens and someone falls pregnant, the government will take that baby and put them in adoption programmes. Now the mother of this baby is in police custody and she’s unlikely to ever see her baby again,” he said.

Social Development Department spokesperson Ncumisa Ndelu said there was a spike in the number of babies being abandoned in the province two years ago, and this had prompted the department to embark on awareness campaigns.

“These included the MEC engaging with young people about the options available to them. These campaigns have been ongoing. Some of these campaigns overlap with those that the Department of Health is running,” she said.

Four more babies have been found abandoned so far this month in KwaZulu-Natal. Two were found dead.

On February 5, a foetus was found in a dustbin in Glenwood, and a 22-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly throwing her newborn down a pit latrine in Mpendle five days later. The baby died.

In Nkandla, a newborn was found abandoned in a packet inside a dustbin on February 6, and last week a baby was rescued from a stormwater pipe in Newlands East.

