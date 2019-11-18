The matter is being treated as a murder-suicide by police.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place at the couple’s Stemlen Drive home in Northcroft, Phoenix, on Saturday. “A 30-year-old woman was found suffocated with a plastic bag, as well as a belt. A 35-year-old man was also found hanging inside the house. A nine-month-old baby who was inside the house was not harmed. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and a murder inquest is being investigated at Phoenix SAPS,” she said.
A close relative of Romila Naidoo said she was alerted that something was untoward at the Naidoo home, by their neighbours, who were concerned that the couple’s baby had been crying continuously for several hours.
“When I got there, I found her (Romila) lying by the door, almost in a bending position, and her baby was crying,” the relative sobbed.