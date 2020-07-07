Back to school delay as returning pupils sent home due to lack of PPE

Durban - THE Education Department’s ability to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) was called into question on Monday after pupils at several schools were sent home because masks, sanitisers and water had not been delivered to their schools. Grade 11 and 6 pupils returned to schools on Monday, according to the department’s phased reopening of schools after the KwaZulu-Natal government decided to delay the return of Grade R pupils. However, many were sent home because their schools did not have the necessary PPE. It appeared that mainly schools in township or rural KZN were affected, including Obed Mlaba Technical High School, Ndunakazi Primary School, Ngidi Primary School, St Julius Secondary School and Intongela Primary School, while a list of about 30 apparently affected schools in Phoenix was also circulated on WhatsApp. Teachers’ unions felt that schools that had not received the necessary equipment should remain closed.

National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) KZN chief executive Thirona Moodley said they had been aware from last Friday that many schools in the province had not received masks.

“It is really disappointing that at that late stage, schools were not ready for the second cohort of pupils,” she said.

“Naptosa did engage with the department on this matter on Friday, and assurances were given that all deliveries would be completed by Sunday. We are aware that some areas were ‘no-go areas’ due to protests by some groups who believed that they ought to have been involved in the procurement of PPE, and this hampered delivery in some areas,” Moodley said.

KZN Parents’ Association chairperson Vee Gani said there had been a problem with the collection and distribution of certain items.

“It’s sad that there has been some interference in terms of making those available to these schools,” said Gani.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu monitored schools in the uMgungundlovu District yesterday and said they were dealing with certain problems.

He said PPE had been delivered in most districts, including uMlazi and Pinetown.

“It is going very well in those two districts. We were quite disturbed that over the weekend, there were people who claimed to be business people but who don’t want to trade with the government in honest and transparent terms. They did not tender for the work they claim to want now,” said Mshengu.

“We say enough is enough. We will not be undermined by amadelangokubona and all these business forums who want to strong-arm the government into engaging in corrupt ways,” said Mshengu.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said schools without PPE would not be forced to open.

