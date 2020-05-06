Backlash after video of cop mocking religious rituals goes viral

Durban - A Durban metro police officer is being investigated after a video of him emerged on social media, where he is seen performing mock religious rituals that have offended Hindus. The video shows Devenderan Pillay, also known as “India Pillay”, mocking Hindu religious practices as part of a social media challenge that was being conducted over the past few weeks. A shortened version, which does not have the offensive parts, was posted on the Dala U Crew Facebook page. The full-length video angered many Hindu organisations. The SA Hindu Dharma Sabha laid a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission. Durban metro police commissioner Steve Middleton said they were investigating the matter. The uproar from the video led to social media influencers Dala U Crew explaining that they did not post the offensive full-length video on their social media pages. On Monday, Dala U Crew and the South African Hindu Dharma Sabha came to an understanding after a frank discussion about the video, because social media users had attributed the offensive video to Dala U Crew.

In a statement, Dala U Crew said they had not posted the full offensive video, as they had received the shortened version, which did not include the derogatory parts.

“The challenge is called the ‘Egg Challenge’ that was started by South Africans on Tik Tok. Hundreds of people send us content every day and many of them will mention Dala U Crew when they are taking the video.

“It’s unfortunate that in this situation the full video was blasphemous,” read their statement.

Pillay also made an online video apologising for the initial video he had made.

Speaking on the discussion with the Facebook group, Ram Maharaj, president of the Dharma Sabha, said the talk was “frank and fruitful”. Maharaj said he was able to understand the explanation Dala U Crew provided and absolved them of blame. Maharaj said religion was a sensitive issue and that all forms of worship should be respected.

The Dala U Crew administrator said they remained committed to working with the various community groupings and engaging in conversations that helped to build social cohesion, and religious and cultural unity.

