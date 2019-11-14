Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has advised school principals across the province to suspend classes on Friday as more bad weather has been predicted for the province.
Only grade 12's writing matric exams and Grade 11's writing common papers must attend.
This is according to a circular sent to all principals and senior education officials late on Thursday by the head of department of education, Dr EV Nzama.
The circular stated:
"Following the latest warning on bad weather conditions for tomorrow, Friday, 15 November 2019 and in the interest of safety, schools are advised as follows: