Bad weather forces KZN Education Department to cancel school on Friday









File Picture: (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has advised school principals across the province to suspend classes on Friday as more bad weather has been predicted for the province. Only grade 12's writing matric exams and Grade 11's writing common papers must attend. This is according to a circular sent to all principals and senior education officials late on Thursday by the head of department of education, Dr EV Nzama. The circular stated: "Following the latest warning on bad weather conditions for tomorrow, Friday, 15 November 2019 and in the interest of safety, schools are advised as follows:

1. Grade 12 Learners writing NSC Exams must attend

2. Grade 11 writing common papers must attend

3. All other Grades are suspended for the day

4. Schools are requested to make the necessary adjustments to their Internal Timetables for the rest of other Grades".

Warning:14/11/2019 14h00 TO:14/11/2019 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed over parts of Amajuba, Umzinyathi, Ilembe and Ethekwini DM's with a possibility of strong damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours leading to flooding(KZN). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 14, 2019

On Thursday, many parents were notified only after they had dropped their children off that the department was suspending classes due to the storms and heavy rains that hit the province this week.

Many parents were forced to scramble and make last minute transport arrangement to pick up their children following the sudden announcement by the Department of Education to send pupils home early due to the inclement weather.

The precautions come as the officials counts the cost of devastating storms that lashed much of KwaZulu-Natal since the beginning of the week. Several people have died, river banks have swollen and washed people away and countless homes destroyed.

In New Hanover, just outside Pietermaritzburg, residents were left reeling after a tornado ripped through the area.

Two people were killed while 18 more were injured. At least 200 homes in Mpolweni were damaged.

Daily News