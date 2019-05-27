THE bail application of five men accused of murdering naval officer Seelan Pillay continues on Monday, 17 days after they were arrested. Picture: Zanele Zulu/ANA/African News Agency

Durban - THE bail application of five men accused of murdering naval officer Seelan Pillay continues on Monday, 17 days after they were arrested. As the matter dragged on in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court, Pillay’s family said it weighed heavily on them. His sister Selvie said the delays in the bail application were a concern to the family, who wanted closure and were calling for the men to be denied bail.

Pillay, 46, was allegedly taken from his Redfern home in Phoenix by a police car soon after he had returned from work.

It’s alleged that a police officer and another man instructed Pillay to accompany them to a house on Berrystone Road at the beginning of May.

They accused Pillay of stealing two grass cutting machines before he was assaulted and set alight.

On May 16 the bail application for brothers Anben and Sugendran Chinsamy, Sathasiven Reddy and Phoenix police officers Theagen Naidoo and Triston Pillay was adjourned for alternative addresses to be verified for the two policemen.

Last Tuesday the bail application was marred by delays to the extent that the defence attorney accused the State of using tactics and of punishing the five accused by delaying their bail application.

On Wednesday the investigating officer, Zimisele Hlophe, employed by police watchdog Ipid, led his evidence in chief and the matter was adjourned to Friday for the defence to continue with his cross examination.

Yesterday, defence attorney Chris Gounden told the Daily News that on Friday the State prosecutor was not at court and the bail application was adjourned to today.

“I don’t know what is going on with the bail application, it has to be the longest one I’ve ever heard of. The delays are just so sad because we really want closure,” said Selvie.

She said on Friday that Pillay’s family and friends had picketed outside the court to highlight the public outcry over her brother’s murder.

“We don’t want them to get bail so we can have closure and be free, the fact that it’s still ongoing has been haunting us every day.”

Selvie said more delays were expected today as Hlophe had told the court last week that he would only be available after lunch because he would be coming from Ladysmith.

