Ballito residents stunned by massive heroin bust









DRUGS that were seized at a house in Ballito at the weekend. Durban - Ballito residents are reeling after the Hawks seized heroin worth nearly R4 million in the area over the weekend. A joint operation resulted in the seizure of 16kg of heroin powder, cash, equipment and machinery at an upmarket townhouse in Zimbali. A 37-year-old man was arrested during the bust. Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the seizure and arrest were made on Friday during an intelligence-driven operation led by the Hawks Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb) along with Crime Intelligence, Durban Metro Police Drug Task Team and Shongweni K9. Mhlongo said the Hawks had received a tip-off about drugs from overseas that were allegedly being kept and distributed out of an unoccupied townhouse in Zimbali. The dealer was apparently renting another townhouse near the alleged stash house.

“Using the description provided, the suspect was spotted entering the rented premises. Already armed with a search warrant, the suspect was confronted and allegedly put up a fight, but was contained,” Mhlongo said.

“During the search of the house the team managed to seize 16kg of heroin powder, cash, other paraphernalia and machinery totalling at least R4 million. The team proceeded to his other house in uMhlanga and another in Mount Edgecombe. Neither yielded positive results.”

The suspect faces charges of drug dealing and possession.

Dolphin Coast Residents and Ratepayers Association (Docrra) chairperson Deon Viljoen said there was a lot of talk about the bust and the community was alarmed.

“I go through the statistics of crime in our area and we do have some drug-related crime, but it is not organised; it’s more informal. This is obviously organised and quite large, and that is alarming,” Viljoen said.

He was pleased that a suspect was arrested and the criminal justice system was working.

KwaDukuza councillor Thomas du Toit said Zimbali residents were alarmed by the drug bust.

Elsewhere, Pietermaritzburg police arrested 12 people for drug possession over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the 12 were in possession of small packets of heroin capsules, heroin straws and mandrax tablets.

“Two suspects were arrested for possession of dangerous weapons and a further two suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property, as well as theft of a motor vehicle. Six knives, 150 whoonga straws, 144 heroin capsules and four mandrax tablets were seized,” Zwane said.

Daily News