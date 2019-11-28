Durban - Traffic in the Bayhead precinct which had been backed up for nearly two days this week following a truckers strike that caused massive delays in Transnet's port operations was cleared on Wednesday afternoon.
Motorists travelling from the south of Durban into the city centre faced major traffic jams and delays of up to five hours as truck driver clogged the main arterial routes to the Durban port and terminals on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In a statement on Thursday, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) reported that the backlog was cleared and port and terminal operations were proceeding smoothly
According to an internal communiqué to staff, Transnet had said it was aware of a planned truckers and warned that truckers were planning a stayaway from the Port of Durban as a result of their dissatisfaction with operational inefficiencies there.
However in its statement on Wednesday the port authority did not mention the truck strike.