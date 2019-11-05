About 200 residents from the Summerfield Road informal settlement in Bayview brought Chatsworth to a standstill when they blocked Higginson Highway with debris on Friday, demanding houses. The protesters walked along Lenny Naidu Drive, almost 4km, towards Higginson Highway, which they barricaded with debris and set tyres alight.
The four were released on R1 000 bail on Friday and will return to court on January 7.
Ganas Govender, ward 69 eThekwini councillor, said the informal settlement residents held a public meeting with him three weeks ago at the Havenside Hall.
Govender said their memorandum contained demands which included the re-allocation of 300 housing units to ward 69. The municipality gave the promised allocation to ward 71 after the by-elections.