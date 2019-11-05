Bayview service delivery protestors released on R1000 bail









File photo Durban - FOUR people allegedly involved in a service delivery protest in Bayview appeared on charges of public violence in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday. About 200 residents from the Summerfield Road informal settlement in Bayview brought Chatsworth to a standstill when they blocked Higginson Highway with debris on Friday, demanding houses. The protesters walked along Lenny Naidu Drive, almost 4km, towards Higginson Highway, which they barricaded with debris and set tyres alight. The four were released on R1 000 bail on Friday and will return to court on January 7. Ganas Govender, ward 69 eThekwini councillor, said the informal settlement residents held a public meeting with him three weeks ago at the Havenside Hall. Govender said their memorandum contained demands which included the re-allocation of 300 housing units to ward 69. The municipality gave the promised allocation to ward 71 after the by-elections.

“The memorandum gave the city manager and mayor 21 days to respond,” he said.

Govender was told the mayor did not see the memorandum, which he delivered to City Hall.

“His staff signed for it last month,” Govender said.

Mandla Nsele, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, said the plan was to construct residential units. He said the cost of construction was going to be above the subsidy for this kind of housing.

“A new site, which was more suited to construction, was identified so that the project could continue.

“The new site is not far from the original site but is located in a different ward.

“Community representatives advised during consultations that they are not comfortable moving to a different ward,” Nsele said.

