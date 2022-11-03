Be careful people, says woman who had bag stolen during smash-and-grab incident on Durban highway

Durban – A woman who came out unscathed in a smash-and-grab incident believed to have occurred on Wednesday afternoon has warned motorists to be careful after her ordeal. The woman, whose identity is unknown, said on social media that the smash-and-grab happened when she was at the Reservoir Hills off-ramp waiting for the robot.

“They took my bag but nothing of importance. I’m okay,” she said. “They bang the thing (window) with their elbow and they broke the glass and I couldn’t move forward or backward because there were cars. Everybody was watching, nobody did anything.” “Be careful people,” the woman added.

Commenting on the incident, Chatsworth Crime Watch said: “Members are urged not to keep valuables displayed on seats or the centre counsel. Put your handbag in the boot of the vehicle. The use of cellphones increases the risks. This makes you a target of such incidents.” This is how others reacted to the incident: Sonja Ewels posted: “Sorry to hear this news. Happy to hear that you're fine. Quick tip … if you don’t have a boot for your belongings, please put it under your legs on the driver’s side.”

Tony Blakeborough said: “When will people learn to keep valuables out of sight?” Cathy Zanè said: “Thank God the woman was okay. The smash and grabs are all over Durban, even in the central town it’s a daily thing, even demanding your watch from your hand....” Daily News