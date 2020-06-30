Beachgoers warned of deadly waves set to hit coastal area

Durban - The National Sea Rescue (NSRI) has appealed to beachgoers to be cautious and extra vigilant on Tuesday along the coast.

The appeal came after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicted unusual wave periods for Tuesday, which may result in relatively large powerful waves in between smaller waves.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said because of the predicted unusual wave period, a quick glance at the sea during a lull in waves may not reveal the hidden danger of a larger wave that may suddenly break the pattern of the smaller waves.

“The concern is for anglers, beachgoers and coastal hikers who may be caught off guard by an irregularly large wave that could potentially sweep them off the rocks along the shoreline,” said Lambinon.

He said paddlers, boaters and surfers may also be caught off guard by a wave that is more powerful than the norm in the surfline along the coast.

“These periodic large waves may have the potential to damage some vulnerable coastal infrastructure,” said Lambinon.

Meanwhile, fishermen in Durban would have to be extremely cautious as they are still basking in the thrill of the Sardine Run that recently reached the province.

Along the coast, fishermen have been netting lots of sardines from the south coast to the north coast of KZN.

On Monday, fishermen netted more than 200 crates of sardines in Winkelspruit in what is turning out to be a bumper Sardine 2020 run.

The day before, huge shoals were netted between uMgababa and Scottburgh.

Last week a shoal of sardines about 300m from uMhlanga beaches were netted.

Daily News