The room that caught fire in Phoenix, north of Durban. Picture by Lyndal Singh

Durban - A Phoenix woman who left their house to fetch her ill husband juice returned to find their home engulfed in a fire which claimed his life. The tragedy happened at a flat in Bengrove Place, Phoenix, on Wednesday night.

Lutchmee Moodley said her husband Perumal Padayachee, 62, was bedridden after being diagnosed with colon cancer. He had called her to the bedroom and requested juice.

Moodley said she went to ask neighbours for a glass of juice and, as she walked back, saw smoke and flames inside their bedroom.

Lyndal Singh, eThekwini ward 50 councillor, said the couple, who lived with their son and daughter-in-law, were without electricity and were using candles to light their home.

“The candle fell on to a chair next to the bed. I think the chair caught alight and the fire spread to the mattress. My child tried to get into the room, but the flames were too high,” Moodley said.

uMhlanga Fire Department divisional commander Jay Kanniappen said it received a call just after 8pm of a house on fire in Grove End.

“When we got there, the fire was confined to one bedroom and one of the units. Three people attempted to put the fire out but were overwhelmed by the smoke. We suspect a candle was left unattended.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Phoenix police had opened an inquest docket. “A 62-year-old male died due to smoke inhalation.”

Glen Naidoo of KZN VIP Unit security company said paramedics treated three people for smoke inhalation.

