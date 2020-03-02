Bergville farm invasion suspects in court after swift police action

Durban - Two suspects who were involved in a home invasion on a Bergville farm are expected to appear in court on Monday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobible Gwala said that during the invasion the family on the farm were robbed of jewellery amongst other things. She said the two entered the farm in Bergville and held up the family at gunpoint. “They robbed them of jewellery, firearms and foreign currency before fleeing the scene,” she said. She said the Bergville SAPS swiftly responded to the scene and two suspects aged 35 and 43 were arrested.

“The stolen property was recovered from them. They are expected to appear today in the Bergville Magistrates’ Court on charges of house robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of ammunition,” said Gwala.

Meanwhile in Durban police are investigating yet another robbery, this was after Debonairs on Wick Street in Verulam was robbed twice at the weekend.

She said they were investigating both robberies and no shots were fired in both incidents.

Gwala said it took place yesterday and on Saturday, one in the evening and the other was in the morning.

“Yesterday at 9am, three armed men entered the business premises and held the employees demanding cash. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene,” said Gwala.

She said on Saturday at 9.25pm two unknown armed suspects entered the business premises on Wick Street in Verulam.

“ At gunpoint they demanded cash and they took an undisclosed amount of cash from the till, took the employees cell phones before fleeing the scene. Both cases are still under investigation”.

