Durban - The police officer who attended the murder scene of Wentworth mother Bianca Parsons, who was shot dead at a garage, told the Durban High Court yesterday how Parsons’ distraught husband had held on to his wife, refusing to let her go. Constable Lindokuhle Mkhize told the court he and his two partners were patrolling in the area on February 24 last year, when they received a call to an apparent business robbery at the Engen Garage at about 8.30pm.

On arrival, they discovered that a woman had been shot in the parking lot near the diesel pumps.

“Next to her was a man crying. He held on to the woman and didn’t want to let go of her. She was still alive,” said Mkhize.

Paramedics arrived a few minutes later and the woman was declared dead on the scene.

“We had difficulty in moving him away from the body even after she was declared dead. He repeatedly called her name. You could see he was traumatised,” said Mkhize.

At the start of the trial yesterday, Darryl Murrisson, 33, abandoned his bail application and pleaded guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Bianca Parsons.





In his guilty plea, Murrisson said his co-accused, Christopher Houston, 27, had played no part in Parsons’ murder, saying the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and he had meant to shoot the person in the car parked next to hers.

However, prosecutor Kelvin Singh rejected the guilty plea, saying both accused had acted in common purpose. Murrisson’s plea was subsequently changed to not guilty.

Parsons’ husband, Orson Parsons, who was the first to take the witness stand, had earlier told the court how he had left his wife alive in the driver’s seat, just a few minutes before the shooting. He said she had driven their red VW Polo and he had entered the garage to buy a Coke.

He looked down as he spoke and struggled to contain his emotions.

“I came out and my wife had been shot. I opened the passenger door and our daughter had her eyes wide open. I shouted for people around to call an ambulance. I stayed by my wife’s side until the police and the paramedics arrived on the scene,” he said.

Constable Ntuthuko Cele said the garage owner had made video footage available to them, and described how the shooting unfolded.

Houston and Murrisson were seen in the footage, which was played in court, driving a white VW Polo into the petrol station, following a red Chery QQ3. One of them is seen shooting Parsons, who was parked next to the red Chery.

The case continues.

Daily News