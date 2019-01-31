Durban- The murder weapon that was used to kill Bianca Parsons was not found, and a gun that police discovered did not match the bullets that were used during the incident. This was the testimony of investigating officer, Sergeant Ricu Naidoo at the Durban High Court on Thursday as day three of the murder trial of the Bluff mother got underway.

His testimony emerged under cross-examination by defence attorney, by Advocate Jay Naidoo.

There was also an issue of court documents that went missing while the matter was being moved to another court last year.

This was the second day of his testimony of the murder trial.

Naidoo admitted that some exhibits of evidence had gone missing during the trial of Christopher Houston and Darryl Murrisson.

The two are accused of killing Parsons in front of her three-year-old child last year at a petrol station.

Video evidence was also played at the trial of the men.

While the video was playing, the two accused did not show any reaction and were stone-faced.

This was the opposite reaction of Parsons' husband, Orson walked out of the courtroom while the video was playing.

Earlier this week, Murrisson tried to plead guilty, but the state rejected his version of events and was forced to change his plea to not guilty again.

Daily News