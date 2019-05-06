Durban - SEVERAL shacks in two communities of about 300 people encroaching on a methane-rich gas pipeline in the Clairwood and Cato Manor areas will be demolished to avoid a disaster. It is not clear at this stage where the shack dwellers will be moved, but shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo warned that residents should be consulted on such decisions.

“This has not been brought to our attention. It will work well if there’s proof that the settlements encroach on gas and petroleum pipelines. The city must also be aware that we will not agree to people being moved and dumped in transit camps like the city did when preparing for the 2010 Fifa World Cup,” Abahlali national chairperson Zanele Mtshali said.

Mtshali was referring to Zamani transit camp residents in uMlazi, who were moved from various parts of the city in 2009, with the city and provincial government promising to relocate them to proper low-cost housing units after the world cup.

The camp, comprising 1237 units, is less than 100m from sewerage treatment dams and nine years later there is still no indication of when the people will get the promised houses.

“We don’t want to see a repetition of the 2009 incident where people are dumped somewhere under false pretences,” said Mtshali.

She was reacting to the executive committee decision to relocate the residents to prevent deaths should an accident involving the pipeline occur.

The move, according to the committee, was informed by a formal complaint from Sasol and Transnet regarding shacks encroaching on gas pipelines.

A report stated that an assessment of all informal settlements located in dangerous areas, including near rivers and flood plains, would be undertaken.

The report outlined the urgent need to relocate communities who had erected informal settlements within and near the flammable gas and petroleum pipeline servitudes.

The report, first tabled at the security and emergency services committee chaired by deputy mayor Fawzia Peer, says there is an urgent need to relocate communities to prevent a loss of life in the event of an accident.

It noted that remedial action such as public awareness meetings had been convened.

Recommendations include that, subject to confirmation of ownership of the land affected, communities living near the pipelines be moved and their structures demolished. It was also recommended that an assessment be undertaken of all informal settlements in dangerous areas and that the communities be relocated with immediate effect.

Peer said there were about 300 residents in both informal settlements. She said consultation was done with the ward committee, human settlements and fire departments, and other entities.

“We don’t know where these people will go. That is in the hands of the human settlements department. Our job was to identify the problem and make a recommendation to prevent disaster,” she said.

