Pupils from Strelitzia Secondary School are ready to work their socks off to do well in this year’s High Schools Quiz. From left is Nodumo Mkhize, Ashlin Govindasamy, Thaveshan Nayager and Kevaal Amod. DOCTOR NGCOBO African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE Daily News High School Quiz begins today, and will be the biggest one yet with a record 78 teams in KwaZulu-Natal competing. The quiz, held in partnership with the Independent Institute of Education’s (IIE’s) Varsity College, is an annual competition that tests the knowledge of high school pupils on a variety of topics covered in the Daily News.

The topics are: politics, sport, entertainment, business and current affairs.

The competition will put 40 questions to the teams at each quiz round, with teams scoring five points for every correct answer, but losing three points for anything they get wrong.

The opening quiz will be held at Clifton College today, with 40 teams from the greater Durban area participating.

The second quiz will take place tomorrow at the IIE’s Varsity College Pietermaritzburg campus. Nineteen teams from Pietermaritzburg, Ladysmith and Greytown have signed up.

The third quiz will take place on Wednesday at the IIE’s Varsity College Durban North campus, featuring 19 teams from the Durban North area.

The top three teams from each quiz round will compete in the Daily News Regional Finals, where the winning school will receive R20 000 plus R2 000 for each team member, including the coach. The runners-up will get R10 000 and R1000 each for all team members.

The top two teams in the region will get an all-expenses-paid trip to represent the Daily News and Kwa­Zulu-Natal at the national finals at the IIE’s Varsity College Sandton Campus to compete for the R50 000 grand prize and R5 000 individual cash prizes.

There is also a R75 000 bursary for a student to study at the IIE’s Varsity College.

