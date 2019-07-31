PHOENIX triple murder accused Colin Pillay is on trial for the deaths of a Phoenix mother and her two daughters. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A man seen on CCTV footage wiping a knife with a beanie and then throwing it into the bushes on Longcroft Road in Phoenix was identified in the Durban High Court on Tuesday as being triple murder accused Colin Pillay. Pillay stands accused of killing Jane Govindsamy, 45, and her two daughters Denisha, 22, and Nikita, 16, in their Longcroft, Phoenix home in September 2018.

Pillay’s ex-girlfriend Pushpa Moodley told the court the man in the video footage looked like Pillay and wore the same clothes he did on the day of the murders.

Pillay, 46, a tow truck driver, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder.

Warrant Officer Rajen Saunders testified about what he saw on CCTV footage obtained from a boutique in Longcroft near the Govindsamy home from after 2pm on the day of the murders.

The video, shown to the court, showed a man wiping a silver object with what looked like a beanie, before discarding it in the bushes, about 100m away from the victims’ home.

Saunders also led evidence about the video footage, showing Nikita and her boyfriend walking her home at 2.30pm, still wearing her school uniform.

Saunders said he obtained further CCTV footage from a Sasol garage in the area, in which Pillay is twice seen purchasing plasters that night.

Moodley told the court Pillay lived with her even though they were no longer a couple, for the sake of their 9-year-old daughter.

She said on the day of the murders, Pillay did not go to work and only left their house at 2pm.

She said she was not sure what time he came home that night as she was asleep.

She said the next morning Pillay had changed and left the house.

“When I phoned him later, he told me that he was at Jane’s house and that she and her daughters had been murdered,” she said.

Moodley said she knew Jane Govindsamy as Pillay’s girlfriend.

She said later that day the police arrived and asked her for the clothes Pillay wore the previous day.

“I removed the T-shirt from the washing line and the jeans from the washing basket and gave them to the police officer, who took them away.”

She said she did not see any injuries on Pillay, but remembered that he asked her for a plaster.

Nikita’s boyfriend, who is not named as he is a minor, testified that he walked Nikita home from school that afternoon.

“Usually she would send me a WhatsApp message to say that she was safe inside, but this time she didn’t. My messages and calls went unanswered,” he said.

He still had the WhatsApp messages and detailed the times which he sent the messages and made the calls until almost midnight.

The trial continues.

