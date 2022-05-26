Bloody, bullet-riddled body of former Verulam mayor found in canefield

Durban - The search for missing former Verulam mayor and farmer Manna Naidoo, 74, who disappeared following a suspected farm invasion at his home on Wednesday, ended tragically after his bullet-riddled body was found in a canefield on Thursday morning. The discovery was made in the canefield opposite his homestead in Canelands.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said Naidoo went missing during the farm invasion. Manna Naidoo's emotional family contacted Rusa at 12.29pm for assistance after they discovered his home on Panere Farm unlocked and four firearms missing from the safe. | Supplied Balram said that his family realised he was missing after they conducted a wellness check. He said that an intense search was conducted by members of Rusa, the South African Police Service, community organisations and civilian volunteers throughout Wednesday and resumed on Thursday morning.

"Naidoo's body was recovered by a search team who were patrolling the cane fields. He appears to have been shot multiple times," Balram said. "His white Toyota Hilux D4D with registration NJ 777 and several firearms were also stolen." Earlier, Balram said that Rusa had resumed the search with volunteers, searching an area of the farm on foot and quad bikes after two specially trained tracking dogs from Chapman Security Solutions detected a scent that was lost near a river.

The Rusa helicopter with two crews was conducting a low-level flight over the area that is surrounded by sugar cane, dense vegetation and a river. A bridge leading to Naidoo's homestead is also being repaired to allow vehicles to access the farm. Balram said the search had been called off on Wednesday due to poor light. Rusa, the Verulam SAPS, Umhlali SAPS K9 Unit, community organisations and civilian volunteers had met at Naidoo's homestead in Canelands.

Balram said Naidoo's emotional family had contacted Rusa at 12.29pm for assistance after they discovered his home on Panere Farm unlocked and four firearms missing from the safe. His white Toyota Hilux single cab bakkie with registration NJ 777 cannot also be located. "Reaction officers conducted a search of the property and located his house keys behind the premises. The farmer lived alone. His family last made contact with his daughter yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon at 4.30pm," Balram said. He said that ground teams with 4x4 vehicles had scoured through the farm and the surrounding cane fields in an attempt to locate Naidoo.

Balram said that due to recent floods, roads leading to the farm had been extensively damaged. Reaction officers were forced to abandon their vehicles several hundred metres away from the scene and continued on foot to the farm. Police had not commented by the time of publication. In 2017, The POST reported Naidoo was approached by two armed men on his farm and believed he was being targeted, as he is currently embroiled in a high court battle.

Naidoo was confronted by two suspects in a white VW Polo. Rusa had responded to the scene. Balram said both men attempted to lure Naidoo out of his residence and when he refused to exit, the suspects brandished firearms and tried to enter his home.

They fled when Naidoo locked his door and called for assistance. Reaction officers traced the vehicle used and found that the white VW Polo with registration NU 47491 was hijacked in Hillcrest, KZN in March 2007. The vehicle and suspects were not recovered. According to Naidoo, he believes the suspects intended to kill him as he is currently embroiled in a bitter High Court battle.