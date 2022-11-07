Bloody weekend in KZN as 11 people are gunned down in two separate mass shooting incidents in 15 hours

Durban — It was a bloody weekend in KwaZulu-Natal after 11 people were gunned down in two separate incidents in 15 hours. The incidents have been condemned by the KZN provincial government.

In the latest incident, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said on Saturday at 1.30pm, a group of men were sitting on the veranda of a tuck shop at Ndwedwe Mission when they were attacked by gunmen. “The suspects opened fire on the group who were drinking alcohol while taking cover from the rain. The gunmen fled the scene directly afterwards. Four individuals were declared dead at the scene while three were taken to the hospital for medical attention. One of the men later died in hospital. The dead are aged between 21 and 43 years,” Naicker said. “We are also appealing to the members of the community to come forward with information that can assist in the investigation. Anyone who has information is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MYSAPS APP.”

Naicker said on Friday night, six people were shot while one was injured at an informal settlement in Clermont at 10.30pm. “The seven men were in a room within the informal settlement when unknown persons opened fire into the abode,” Naicker said. Charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

Naicker said detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit were appealing to members of the community to come forward with information that will assist them in arresting those behind the killing of six people in Clermont. Community members are urged to come forward with any information that will assist investigators. All information will be treated with confidentiality and residents are encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MYSAPS APP to share information, Naicker said. Reacting to the incidents of mass shootings, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube called on police to scour every corner of the province and strain every nerve in their bodies in finding the gunmen involved in the spate of mass shootings in the province at the weekend that claimed the lives of 11 people.

Dube-Ncube expressed utter outrage after learning about the callous mass shootings. “We send our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of all those who lost their lives as a result of these senseless murders. “We unreservedly condemn in the strongest terms possible the brutal murder of 11 people in Ndwedwe and Clermont in two separate incidents at the weekend and call on the police to scour every nook and cranny of the province and to strain every nerve in their bodies to find the perpetrators of this horrendous act so that they can be brought to book,” Dube-Ncube said.

“As we are approaching the festive season, police have been tasked to identify all crime hot spots in the province as part of our comprehensive Festive Season Integrated Safety Plan and deploy additional officers in order to beef up visibility. We will not allow a situation whereby citizens live in fear.” Dube-Ncube reiterated that the provincial government had a zero-tolerance stance towards all types of crime, more especially murder. “We call on members of the community to come forward with information that can assist police in the investigation. Issues pertaining to safety and security require an integrated approach from all sectors of society. Government, business, civil society including community policing forums need to work together to address criminal activities and instability in order to ensure a safe society and thriving economy. We will never win the war against crime if community members continue to protect criminals,” Dube-Ncube said.

Earlier, KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka said: “The provincial government is at the final stages of formulating and introducing a provincial integrated law-enforcement and safety month campaign which will see a heightened level of law-enforcement by all organs of the Justice Crime Prevention and Security cluster. This is an improved all-encompassing approach to ensure that our people are always and feel safe, especially during the festive season and beyond.” He also called on the public to play an active role in preventing crime. Hlomuka highlighted the importance of galvanising community participation towards a crime-free province.