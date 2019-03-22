THE COMMUNAL sink which has not been used for over a year due to water stoppages. The informal traders at Blue Lagoon have been forced to fetch water from a nearby municipal toilet. Sibusiso Ndlovu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - INFORMAL traders working from the modified shipping containers at Blue Lagoon say they have been forced to work without water for over a year. The traders, who cook and sell food, said they had resorted to bringing in their own water supply.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Masiyela said the city was aware of the water problem in the trading area and water was currently being supplied there. This was despite what the Daily News witnessed during a visit to the area this week.

The 10 containers which the informal traders use are placed next to each other to form a square. There is a sink in the middle of the square for the traders to use, but they said it had not worked for over a year.

When Daily News visited the site, workers were spotted making regular trips to the government toilets near the Green Hub Tourism Info Centre, with buckets and bottles to fill with water.

“That water is for cleaning and other things. For food preparation, we use our own water brought from home,” said one trader.

Another said the water trips did not look good for business.

“There is nothing wrong with the water from the toilet, but it’s not a good look for us,” he said.

According to another trader, the informal trading section was built three years ago as a way to uplift informal traders and bring them closer to the beach.

This was supposed to be a temporary arrangement until they were relocated to better stalls at Coconut Grove, near the Umgeni river bank.

The traders said they paid rent to the municipality, including rates, for their containers.

“We appreciate our position here, but we just want the best possible chance to succeed. That means water, better infrastructure and sanitation,” said one trader.

According to Masiyela, water was provided at the trading facility and other nearby municipal facilities.

“Through trader committees and compliance meetings, a resolution was taken concerning the matter and it was resolved, together with the Health and Vector Control Department, as the issue also involved the misuse of water by traders,” he said.

Mayisela did not answer questions about the cause of the lack of water.

