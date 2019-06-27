Durban - Charges against a South African Defence Force soldier who allegedly killed a Bluff resident over a missing cellphone have been provisionally withdrawn in court because of an outstanding autopsy report.



Eugene Adams, 44, was shot dead on December 15, 2018 in Perrywinkle Road on the Bluff. The argument allegedly began after Adam's son was robbed of his cellphone by a group of boys while walking home.





The soldier's son allegedly knew the identity of the boys who took the phone. Adams lived two roads away from the soldiers home.





Adams allegedly went to the house, his son pointed out, and asked if the soldier's son could help them retrieve the phone.





During the conversation,outside the house, the soldier allegedly fetched his firearm from inside the house and shot Adams in the head and abdomen. He died at the scene with his family around him.





Police placed the soldier,who cannot be named until he makes a court appearance, under arrest.





Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi, SANDF spokesperson, the soldier had used his personal firearm in the shooting. He did not comment further on what happened to the internal military disciplinary hearing on the matter.





The soldier last appeared in the Durban Magistrates court on April 30 where criminal charges had been withdrawn because the autopsy report was not available.





Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in KZN, Advocate Elaine Zungu said the matter was provisionally withdrawn due to investigations being incomplete.





Agiza Hlongwane a spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said they were investigating why the post mortem results are delayed.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said a case of murder is still under investigation by Brighton Beach SAPS.





The Adams family are concerned that the outstanding report from the Gale Street Mortuary has jeopardised the investigation.





Mandy Adams, his distraught widow who has to look after their four children said police told her that the case had been withdrawn until the outstanding documents are available.





"After enquiring police detectives promised it will go back onto the roll. It has been six months since my husbands death. Police have the ballistics report but are still waiting for the post mortem and the photo album crime scene pictures," Adams said.





The family want a swift investigation into the soldiers behaviour similar to that of Thembinkosi American Ngcobo, 24, who is on trial for going on a shooting spree at the home of his girlfriend in January 2017.





Ngcobo allegedly shot one person dead and injured three others. His trial resumes in January 2020.





